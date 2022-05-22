Dear Heloise: I recently moved into an apartment that had been vacant for several months. The one bathroom that I am not using has a tub that had a bunch of little fruit flies, and later, small flies. I later learned that they were sewer flies. I filled the tub with water a couple of times and used a container for the fruit flies that I got from the hardware store. It did not work.
My son-in-law suggested I try vinegar. So I filled the tub and adjoining sink with water, then when it drained, I poured about 1 to 2 cups of vinegar down each drain. I’ve done this a couple of times. It’s been a couple of weeks now, and no bugs! Again, vinegar to the rescue.
— Peg Keenan, Omaha, Neb.
Peg, vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, as you have discovered.
FYI: Rinse your hair with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar added to 1 cup of tap water. This removes soap film and leaves your hair shiny and clean.
— Heloise