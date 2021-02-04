Dear Readers: February is the month for romance. Look out — here comes Valentine’s Day! Know someone who’s interested in proposing marriage? Well, they’ll need a diamond. Below are some qualities to look for in a diamond, according to the Gemological Institute of America (www.gia.edu).
— Color (technically, the lack thereof): A good-quality diamond is celebrated for its lack of color; it should be clear and icy, like fresh water.
— Cut: A diamond should be cut so each facet of the stone gives off the best light play. The shape of the stone (round, princess, pear, etc.) is a matter of personal preference, but a well cut diamond will emit fire (all the colors of the rainbow) when it hits light, flashes and sparkles.
— Clarity: Clarity simply means the absence of flaws and inclusions. Diamonds are made by Mother Nature, of course, so internal flaws are common, but many are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Graders have a scale; they look at a diamond under 10 times magnification to figure out how clean the stone is.
— Carat weight: Carat weight refers to the size of the stone, but not the quality of the stone. Larger stones are more scarce, but a larger stone is not necessarily more valuable.
Do some homework before investing in a diamond, and that lifelong commitment.
— Heloise
