Dear Annie: “Still Sad’s” story is almost my story. I didn’t know I was in an abusive marriage until I got out of it. That means our two children grew up in a home where they saw and heard things that shouldn’t have been seen and, essentially, had traumatized childhoods. Materialistically, they had everything. The last thing in the world I thought would happen after the divorce was my children would divorce me. I thought I was integral in their lives.