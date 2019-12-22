Dear Heloise: I would like to know if you have any suggestions or ideas to offer regarding recycling Christmas items, besides the normal paper, glass, cardboard, lights, etc.
— Linda M., Springfield, Ohio
Linda, let’s talk trees. Recycling the Christmas tree “treecycling” is really a no-brainer for the environment. Municipalities can use the trees for erosion prevention and fish habitation (by sinking the tree into a pond), and the city zoos can give their animals clean, used Christmas trees.
The animals play with the trees, and some even consume them!
Another possibility? Bring in your stripped tree (NO tinsel, ornaments, lights, “snow,” pine-scent spray residue, etc.), and your city may mulch your tree right there, and you can walk away with fresh mulch for your yard.
Check your city’s website for more information, or call the municipal services number, 311. These programs usually begin the first week of January.
— Heloise
