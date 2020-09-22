Dear Heloise: Everyone likes to have a unique yard, so for my garden path, I used tree slices as steppingstones. My husband cut 2-inch slices off a thick log.
We lined the path with newspaper, wet it down with a hose, then poured about 2 inches of fine sand over the newspaper. We placed the wood slices on the sandy bed, then poured fine gravel in between the slices. It’s easy and economical, and the newspaper keeps weeds at bay.
— Verity M., Sherman, Ky.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.