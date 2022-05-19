Dear Heloise: I like to keep ice cubes ready to use in a tightly closed rubber-type container for drinks. The problem is that even with a closed container in the freezer, a “refrigerator” type odor got into the ice cubes. I would often taste this unwanted flavor in my drink.
So my solution was pretty simple.
Inside the ice cube container, I put a second smaller open container of baking soda.
You guessed it; no more odd-tasting ice cubes!
— Ed Czarnecki, Alpena, Mich.
Ed, baking soda is a versatile household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking.
FYI: If your dog’s fur is a tad smelly, sprinkle a bit of baking soda onto the fur and leave for a bit, then brush off.
Don’t let the baking soda get in your dog’s eyes.
— Heloise