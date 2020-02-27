Dear Heloise: My granddaughter is 5, and she’s learning to read. I like to sit with her while she’s reading and ask her these questions:
“Can you picture in your mind what’s going on?”
“What is the main idea of the story?”
“How does the story remind you of your own adventures?”
This is special time that we share together, it’s preparing her for school, and we definitely share a laugh or two!
— Grandma Kaye in Florida
Give that li’l darlin’ a Heloise high-five!
— Heloise
