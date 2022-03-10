Dear Heloise: A lady I knew did all of her personal business in online accounts. She passed away unexpectedly, and her family is having a terrible time trying to settle all of her accounts because they don’t know any of her passwords. Please encourage your readers to make sure that whomever would deal with their financial accounts if they passed away unexpectedly knows where to find their user IDs and passwords for all their accounts!
— Nancy D., The Villages, Fla.
Nancy, we get so many letters about this situation of family members not knowing passwords. You need to have a family discussion about this to designate one or two people who will have a master list of all the family passwords that is placed in a secure spot with access for the designated family members.
— Heloise