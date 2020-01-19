Dear Heloise: I stepped in gasoline at the gas station. Can you tell me how to remove the smell from my rubber-soled shoes?
— Vicki B., Warsaw, Ind.
Vicki, the first thing I’m going to tell you is what not to do. Never put any article with gasoline or petrol products in the washer or dryer.
For rubber-soled sneakers, fill a dishpan with hot water, a glug of dishwashing detergent and a cup of baking soda. Stir until the baking soda dissolves.
Add the shoes and let them soak for several hours — preferably overnight. Rinse thoroughly and air-dry, with paper toweling inside to maintain the shape of the shoe.
Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.
FYI: To remove strong odors from dirty clothes, add 1/2 cup baking soda to the rinse cycle. Be sure to not overload the washer — the clothes need to move around. The bad odors should rinse away.
— Heloise
