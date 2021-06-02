Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a shrimp spread that I just love! I’m having a little get-together at home to celebrate my son’s return from missionary work and would like to serve this, but I no longer have the recipe. Would you reprint this for me?
— Sylvia M., Provo, Utah
Sylvia, this is one of my personal favorite recipes, and I would be delighted to print it for you. You’ll need:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed, preferably fresh
2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce
1/2 cup finely chopped onion, yellow, white or red
1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to mixture; stir in all remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature with crackers and/or veggies as a dip or on bread for a sandwich. Do not let it sit out for more than one hour.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.