Dear Heloise: Please, will you repeat your mother’s recipe for Italian spaghetti sauce? I want to make it for visitors who are due in a month.
— Ellen in Arkansas
Ellen, I’d be happy to. You’ll need:
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup butter
1 cup finely chopped onions
1 pound ground beef
4 strips finely chopped bacon
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped (or to taste)
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
1 bay leaf
1 tablespoon salt
Black pepper to taste
1 teaspoon crushed dry red pepper
2 ounces red wine
2 cans diced tomatoes or tomato sauce
1 small can tomato paste
1 cup water
1 finely chopped carrot
Heat olive oil over low heat in a large pot. Add butter and simmer until melted. Add onions and saute until lightly browned.
Add ground beef and bacon, sauté until browned, stirring occasionally.
Add garlic, parsley, bay leaf, salt, black pepper and red pepper.
Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add wine, cover and steam for a few more minutes.
Add tomatoes or tomato sauce, paste and water. Bring to a boil and add the chopped carrot. Cover and cook over very low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally. Remove the bay leaf before serving over your favorite cooked pasta.
This spaghetti sauce recipe, as with most sauce recipes, seems to be even more delicious the next day, so enjoy!
— Heloise
