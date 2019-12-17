Dear Annie: I’m part of a group of eight women, all friends, who gather periodically for good conversation and to be together. But one of the women dominates the conversation for a significant time, every time.
It usually starts off with something like, “My husband,” or “My sisters,” or “My best friend’s son,” and most of the time it has nothing to do with the conversation we were in. This friend is kind, generous and loving, and she certainly cares for all of us, but the overtaking of conversation is beginning to make a couple of us not want to come to our gatherings.
We can’t figure out how to let her know without hurting her. Can you help?
— Spokesperson for the Group
Dear Spokesperson for the Group: Your friend sounds kind and lovely but completely unaware of how she is dominating the conversation. People do this for all sorts of reasons, including social anxiety, boredom or feeling nervous by lulls in conversation. As her friend who truly cares about her, you need to let her know. When we know better, we do better.
A difficult conversation now will save her from a great deal of pain. If you don’t let her know what she is doing, then she will keep doing it and eventually the group will no longer be a group. Have a one-on-one conversation with her about your concerns. Before you sit down, go in with the mindset that you are doing this out of love for your friendship. And start by pointing out her many positive qualities.
