Dear Heloise: Regarding the hint for resolving problems between neighbors that was mentioned in this column, I wish to recommend one more resource for consideration: a community mediation service. Mine is the Bexar County Dispute Resolution Center (www.bexar.org/drc), but most counties have their own mediation centers that are typically free for county residents.
