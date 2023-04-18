Dear Readers: Wishing you all a very happy spring. Whether you just celebrated Passover, Easter or any other holiday, I do hope that you make time to celebrate spring. It is a time of renewal where we can shed some of our old patterns and ways of thinking and trade them in for new, fresh thoughts. It is a great time to start a new hobby or pick up an old one that you miss. Below are some of my favorite spring poems and excerpts. Hope you enjoy.