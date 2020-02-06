Dear Readers: Valentine’s Day is next week; time to show some love! How about my iconic Heart-Shaped Cake? Super-simple, and a veritable feat of engineering!
Directions: Prepare your favorite cake batter. Pour half in a round pan, and the rest in a square pan. Bake according to package directions.
When the cakes are completely cool, place the square cake portion on a large platter in a diamond position. Cut the round layer in half to create two half-circles. Place the cut edge of each half to the top sides of the diamond, and voila — a heart! Frost as you wish, using some of the frosting as a “glue” to adhere the three pieces together. Enjoy!
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.