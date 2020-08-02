Dear Readers: Walking in the city on a summer’s evening is great exercise, but it must be done safely. According to the National Highway Safety Administration (www.NHTSA.gov), stay safe by:
+Staying on the sidewalk, but if there’s no sidewalk, walk facing on-coming traffic.
+Carrying a flashlight, ID and your cellphone.
+Wearing bright or reflective clothing.
+Crossing only in marked crosswalks and obeying traffic signals.
— Heloise
