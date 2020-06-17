Dear Heloise: I’ve heard about your “Bootleg Beans,” and it seemed like a recipe my family would enjoy. Would you please reprint this recipe?
— Shirley in Oregon
Shirley, I’d love to! You’ll need:
3 strips of bacon
1 small onion, chopped
1 can of pork and beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons of ketchup
Fry the bacon in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until almost crisp. Add the onion and continue frying until the onion starts to brown. Pour off almost all of the grease. Add the remaining ingredients. Stir to mix well, cover and simmer until thoroughly heated.
This recipe makes an excellent addition to a simple hamburger night or with hot wings, hot dogs or as a side dish for a meatless meal.
— Heloise
