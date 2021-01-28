Dear Readers: We are hearing a lot about bacteria, viruses and germs. What are the differences? Let’s take a look:
Bacteria are microscopic, one-celled organisms. Some can cause sickness and disease, but many bacteria are beneficial, such as the bacteria in our gut that help us digest foods.
Viruses are smaller than bacteria, and they need a host to survive, to feed off of. Viruses attach themselves to good, healthy cells and inject their bad material (a tiny piece of DNA), which then reproduces and spreads.
Germ is a blanket term, encompassing bacteria and viruses. Like bacteria, some germs are good, but most should be avoided with proper handwashing, cleaning and social-distancing.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.