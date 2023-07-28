Dear Heloise: We recently had hard tile floors installed in the kitchen and dining areas of our home, and after it was installed, we were told to never use bleach or vinegar on the tiles. So, what should I use to keep our new tile clean?
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Temple woman killed while walking on US 190
- UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
- Lori Deanne Farmer, age 38, of Little River-Academy died Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Niagara Bottling plans $48 million Temple plant expansion
- Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle
- Temple felon involved in fatal hit-and-run indicted for allegedly threatening officer
- Texas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiring
- Jim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple died Wednesday, July 19, 2023