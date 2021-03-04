Dear Readers: Have you ever walked in a room and completely forgotten why you went in there in the first place? This is common, and it even has a name: an event boundary.
This psychological phenomenon is caused not by having a bad memory, but by our brains “resetting.” Once we walk into a new space, our brains “reboot” to prepare to take in the new information in the new area.
Solution? Carry a pad and pencil with you and write down what you need from the den, kitchen or living room. This will help you remember. And, again, don’t worry; this is a normal phenomenon.
— Heloise
