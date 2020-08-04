Dear Heloise: Warn your readers about after-warranty vehicle service plans. They may get a call where the caller will say that you “qualify for their highest-valued package of services.” I was curious, so I asked her what the offer was.
After detailing the monthly payments and deductible, she asked, “Will you be paying with a credit card?” I asked her what the name of the company was. First, she said, that would come with my information packet in the mail. When I pushed her for the name of the company, she said National Dealer Services. I told her to hang on while I searched online for that. She disconnected the phone.
— Susan in Texas
Susan, we checked with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and they said that unscrupulous people will use a name similar to a legitimate business to try to get your money. If you receive a call from a questionable company, the BBB would like to hear from you.
— Heloise
