Dear Readers: May was Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but motorcycles are popular all throughout summer. Let’s review how to share the road with a motorcycle:
Cars must stay further behind motorcycles than other cars. More space gives the car driver more time to break and make decisions.
Motorcycles can be difficult to see; they are smaller than cars. Car drivers must be careful at intersections. A collision can occur when a driver fails to see a motorcyclist and turns left in front of a motorcycle.
Car drivers should never share a lane with a motorcycle. The motorcycle gets the full lane.
Motorcyclists should avoid riding in bad weather.
Motorcyclists should avoid a driver’s blind spot.
Motorcyclists must use turn signals for every turn and lane change.
— Heloise
