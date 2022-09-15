Dear Annie: I am 75. Two years ago, my oldest son, age 53, died suddenly from a massive heart attack. He was single and worked hard to amass a very large estate, which he left to me. The plan once his estate closed was to use some of the money to move to another state, pay cash for a house, get a couple of dependable cars, keep the remainder invested and, if necessary, use it to supplement our Social Security for the rest of our lives or for emergencies.