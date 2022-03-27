Dear Readers: Your furniture will make indentations in your carpet if it’s on the carpet for a long time. Then, when you move the furniture around, you will notice these indentations. Here are two ways you can get rid of them:
1. Use a steam iron and hold it above the dented area, but do not allow it to touch the carpet. Let the steam penetrate the area. The fibers should spring up back to normal. You also can use a brush to fluff up the pile after steaming.
2. A quick way to deal with this is to put a single ice cube in the indentation. As it melts, the moisture goes into the fibers and plumps them up. The carpet will look good again.
— Heloise