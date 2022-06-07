Dear Heloise: Why do people think that they can touch anything and still handle food as long as they are wearing plastic/rubber gloves? I was recently traveling and stayed overnight in a very nice, nationally known hotel chain. When I went down for the continental breakfast, this was observed:
The lady came from the kitchen to refill some of the food containers. She emptied scrambled eggs into the container and stirred them around with the same spoon that everyone was using to serve themselves. She then dumped biscuits in the biscuit container and proceeded to use her hands, wearing the same gloves, to move the biscuits around. She then reached down and opened a cabinet and continued to work.
I have observed similar things in supermarket delis and restaurants. Just because you are wearing gloves doesn’t mean that you can handle anything that you want and then use the same gloves to handle food. It’s no different than not wearing gloves.
People need to use common sense! Thanks for your column.
— Regular Reader, via email