Dear Readers: Ahhh, who doesn’t love a good trend? Here’s one that people have been jumping on: intermittent fasting. What’s it about? How does it work? Is it good for you? Let’s take a look:
Fasting (deliberately not eating) has been around for years. Intermittent fasting for weight loss is new. It’s thought that when you eat (and when you don’t) can affect weight loss. The jury is still out on this one.
There are different types of intermittent fasting. Alternate-day fasting (no eating, or consuming less than 25% of normal intake for an entire day) and time-restricted feeding (no food for 16 hours and then normal eating for 8 hours) are two popular types. Experts agree that fasting for weight loss can be somewhat effective, but the long-term effects are not known.
What should you eat? Lots of fiber and protein: cottage cheese, eggs, fruit, veggies, oatmeal. Eating these foods will help keep you feeling full.
Participants have reported feeling more energetic, with improved sleep. Intermittent fasting may lower the risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure and cholesterol numbers may improve.
Always go into fasting after having a conversation with your doctor. He or she can advise you.
— Heloise
P.S. Intermittent fasting is NOT for pregnant people, nursing people, older folks, children, people who are already lean and others.
