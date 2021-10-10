Dear Readers: Vinegar is so handy all round the house for cleaning and deodorizing, but did you know that you also can use it for personal care?
For hair care, you can rinse your hair with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar added to 1 cup of tap water. This will remove soap film and will leave your hair clean, shiny and fluffy.
For hand care, after you have done chores or yardwork, just pat apple cider vinegar over your hands.
For a sunburn, pour apple cider vinegar on a soft cloth and dab onto the sunburned area to get some relief.
Vinegar is an inexpensive product with a variety of uses in your home, including cleaning, deodorizing and cooking.
