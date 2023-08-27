Dear Heloise: Concerning Tiffany K.’s request for hints on how to lose weight, I thought your answer to seek medical advice was appropriate. However, doctors tend to have areas of special interest; therefore, not every doctor is as up-to-date as others about recent developments on obesity. As someone who has fought obesity for over 50 years, I have found that weight loss is not a “one size fits all” category. (Literally and figuratively!)