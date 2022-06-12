Dear Heloise: This is a problem that every woman who wears makeup deals with at some point. So often, mascara begins to clump way before its usefulness has ended. Or eyelashes get stuck together and need to be separated so you don’t get the tarantula look. It is entirely too expensive to toss sooner than necessary. Using the mascara brush over and over only makes the problem worse.
One day while cleaning my teeth I noticed the interdental brushes used to clean between teeth were simply a miniature of the mascara brush. So after applying my mascara I used the tiny brush just like I would the mascara brush to remove the tiny clumps and separate the mascara-fused eyelashes. It worked perfectly. I clean the tiny brush with a tissue, which allows me to use it several times before pulling out a new interdental brush. They come 20 to a package. It’s an inexpensive solution to tossing mascara too soon. — Debbie, via email