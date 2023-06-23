Dear Heloise: Lipstick has gotten very expensive. And, when I’m through using my lipstick, there’s still an inch or so left at the bottom! So, I use a lipstick brush, and I’m able to continue with what’s left for another month or two. Waste not, want not, as they say. By the way, I always read your column in our Long Beach Press-Telegram ever day. Thank you for all your hints.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rescue teams, divers search Lake Belton for missing man
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback
- Theft suspect arrested at gunpoint at West Temple Walmart
- Temple man’s body recovered from Lake Belton
- Column: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sideline
- Dancin’ in the street: 3 bands to kick off annual celebration Saturday with Belton Street Party
- Rebuilding a dream: Belton father and daughter bond over restoration project
- Fire prevention: Controlled burn conducted at Crossroads Park
- Intoxicated driving charges filed against Belton mother who allegedly fled crash
- Sweltering heat tests Texas' power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity