Dear Heloise: I wonder how mail to a deceased person gets handled by the post office. Does someone have to notify the post office? Do they then stamp all first-class mail “deceased, return to sender,” and how long does junk mail keep coming to a dead person?
— G. Lee, Lady Lake, Fla.
According to the U.S. Postal Service (www.usps.com), a relative of the deceased person who shares the same address can open the mail and deal with it as necessary.
To forward a letter to an appointed executor (an executor must go to the post office and confirm that he or she is authorized to manage the deceased’s business), mark through the address neatly, print “Forward to:” and print the executor’s address legibly.
As for junk mail, the Data & Marketing Association has a “Deceased Do Not Contact” (DDNC) list. Register the deceased’s name at www.DMAchoice.org. Within 90 days, the superfluous advertising should lessen.
— Heloise
