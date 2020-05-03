Dear Annie: You asked your readers to send in positive stories in the midst of this pandemic. While it’s difficult to turn off the news and ignore the finger-pointing and negativity that comes with a crisis, I’ve made it a conscious goal to stay positive and hopeful. Here are three things that I am doing:
1. Exercising. I put on my workout togs first thing in the morning so there are no excuses. Upbeat music and a simple workout are my start to EVERY day. On nice days, I’ll take a long walk as well, to appreciate nature and anticipate spring.
2. Keeping in touch with family, friends and neighbors by having at least one phone conversation every day. If my phone doesn’t ring by mid-afternoon, I call someone, just to chat, share a joke or make an offer to pick up groceries, medications or pet food.
3. Revisiting old hobbies and interests. I’m finishing a scarf I started a year ago. I’m planning a new garden this spring. And I’ve rediscovered being a pen-pal. It may be old-fashioned, but it’s so satisfying to open my email or post office box and receive news from a new friend in another country who is also adjusting to our changed world.
Thank you so much for inviting your readers to share their ideas and comments. I look forward to seeing what other readers have to say.
— Grateful in Canada
Dear Grateful: Thank you for sharing your positive suggestions. They are all wonderful!
In times like these, a true hero faces hardship and finds meaning and purpose each day, as you are doing. Courage to face this pandemic is not about not being afraid of it; it is about acknowledging your fear and still living each day with lots of joy.
