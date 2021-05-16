Dear Readers: Makeup 101: Eyes, cheeks and lips are usually the Big Three of makeup mastery, but here’s the deal. Accentuate two, not all three. Big eyes and lips? Neutral cheek. Bold, sculpted cheeks and lips? A sweep of shadow and mascara only. Big eyes and cheeks? A skin-toned lip.
Moderation in makeup! And blend everything carefully. With blush, highlighter and bronzer, you don’t want a striped face. Go ahead and use the same brush for blending. And check yourself in natural light before you step out.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.