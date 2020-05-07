Dear Heloise: We could have had a serious accident happen, and I want to warn others. If you have a large bookcase, china hutch, big screen TV, etc., be sure to secure it to your wall so it won’t tip over and fall on someone.
My 4-year-old son tried to climb our bookcase and it tipped over.
Thank heavens it landed on a well-padded chair, which kept the bookcase from crushing my child.
— Katie in Connecticut
