Dear Heloise: I’ve been helping my 91-year-old mother who has mobility issues. Whenever we went somewhere, she would have a hard time getting in and out of my car, which has plush upholstery, but found it much easier to enter my brother’s car, which has leather upholstery. On the leather, she could easily slide in and pivot from a side-facing position to a front-facing position in the passenger seat.
