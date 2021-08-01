Dear Annie: Lately, I’ve been seeing a lot of thank-you posts online recognizing the contributions of first responders. But I’ve noticed there is one group that isn’t mentioned: the 911 operators. We can see the emergency medical technicians, the police officers and the firefighters, but without these unseen heroes’ help, the other brave men and women wouldn’t be able to help us. They wouldn’t know where to go.
These emergency dispatchers have to not only guide the first responders to you but also keep you calm and on the phone in the meantime. Next time you see cops or other first responders, thank them, but also ask them to send thanks to the 911 operators. If you know one, hug him or her. If you are one, God bless.
— Grateful
Dear Grateful: A 2012 study published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress found that emergency dispatchers are at risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, which is not surprising. Just imagine: Every day, they talk to people who are having their worst day. For greater insight into the stress these operators experience, read Michelle Perin’s article “Hazards of Being A 9-1-1 Dispatcher,” available at https://www.officer.com.
Emergency dispatchers do difficult, draining and indispensable work, and they deserve our appreciation, to be sure.
