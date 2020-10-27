Dear Readers: Some big cities are putting a stop to classic Halloween traditions like door-to-door trick-or-treating and haunted houses because of the coronavirus. Cities are actually cancelling these events because large gatherings of people often violate the city’s anti-COVID policies. Close contact with others, as we know, can spread the virus.
What’s left for a Halloween fiend to do to celebrate this holiday? Anything online via video conferencing, such as video costume and pumpkin-carving contests, drive-by parades or Halloween-themed movies are all good and safe choices.
So, this Halloween, be creative and come up with your own way to celebrate. Have a spooky, safe Halloween.
— Heloise
