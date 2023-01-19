Dear Heloise: When shopping at Sam’s, I put items in my buggy with the UPC labels facing up where they are easy to see. Then I use self-checkout and scan the items without removing them from my cart. This saves not only time but the strain of lifting items to and from the buggy multiple times. This is especially handy when buying large or bulky items.
