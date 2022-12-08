Dear Heloise: Recently, a reader suggested keeping a grocery list on the refrigerator where she adds items as she runs out, and then she takes that list to the store.
I’ve done that for years, but how frustrating is it when you drop that list or leave it in the car?
I thought about typing the list out on my phone as I run out of things, but I got frustrated at typing on that little keyboard. I’d rather write it by hand.
My solution combines the best of both: I add things to the list on the fridge, and before I go to the store, I take a photo of it with my phone. Now, I never lose my list!
— Betsy, Colorado Springs, Colo.