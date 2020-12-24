Dear Readers: On this Christmas Eve, let’s remember those of us who may be alone — alone and lonely. Loneliness is a big problem this time of year, and with COVID, the problem may be bigger than in previous years.
Our seniors can suffer a lot with loneliness, and when we are under stay at home orders, it’s difficult to get out to visit them. Difficult, and possibly dangerous. Who is in this group? Homebound folks, those with loss of mobility, those whose spouse has passed and folks who are limited with their hearing or sight.
So many people need help. What are some solutions? Bring a plate of food to a senior, call them, and here’s a big one: Offer to help them set up the technology to participate in video calls with family!
Merry Christmas, everyone, and enjoy this time with your close family, but do it safely. We will get through this.
— Heloise
