Dear Annie: Tell “Mortified” that I, too, have those embarrassing pop-up memories. I think we all reflect more on our past and wish we could change some of those actions. Most of the time, the memories are of very minor incidences that for some reason or another are stuck in our minds.
I know I’m a good person with no criminal past and I’m kind and thoughtful. I know my husband and I have raised our children right because we’re so proud of them and their accomplishments. Friends, family and even patrons from their business tell us what wonderful young men we have raised. So when I have these memories, I try to remind myself of all this. The other trick I use is to try to remember the occasion. What were the reactions of others? I also try to recall ANY occasions when someone else did something embarrassing. I can’t recall any. We are so focused on ourselves that we hardly notice other’s actions unless it’s something serious. Thanks to “Mortified” for letting me know I’m not alone.
— Mortified, Too
Dear Mortified, Too: It’s quite amazing: Now that you mention it, not a single thing comes to my mind when I try to think of something embarrassing that someone I know has done. Isn’t that telling? Thanks for the revelation.
