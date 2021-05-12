Dear Heloise: During these warm days of the year, I like to make a nice dinner for my family, but I hate spending time in the kitchen. We have a pool, and we like to have dinner outside on warmer summer nights by the pool. Anything that’s quick to prepare, tastes good and allows me to spend time with my family is fine with me.
— Courtney B.,
Boerne, Texas
Courtney, my baked Italian chicken is one of my favorite go-to recipes for summer dining. It’s simple to make and has only a few ingredients. You’ll need:
1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts
1 8-ounce bottle low-fat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a casserole dish with a nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with onions and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.
Serve this with a tossed salad and some good bread, and you have a tasty, nutritious dinner that basically keeps you out of the kitchen and doing the things you enjoy.
— Heloise
