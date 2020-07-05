Dear Heloise: What to do with leftover bacon grease? I crumble old bread and blot it up. Crows and blue jays love it and it makes their feathers shine. Blue jays like it too. In the summer I save it for winter by storing it in the refrigerator. — Bobby B., New Hartford, Conn.
Bobby, I love hearing about different ways we all can care for our feathered friends. Thanks for sharing.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.