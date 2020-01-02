Dear Readers: Welcome to a brand-new year! Full of hope, rebirth and promise, the New Year also can bring with it the dreaded and often-times-broken resolutions.
Self-improvement is always a good objective, but baby steps are usually the best way to enact change in your life.
Cut out sweets gradually, drink more water and take a brisk walk each evening. You should begin to notice a more toned and healthy body.
Spend money more deliberately and less randomly. Your bank account should grow.
And make more appointments to be with the family and without the TV, computer or cellphone. These relationships should strengthen.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.