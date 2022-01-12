Dear Heloise: If there is one thing my husband loves, it’s my chocolate pie. I buy a chocolate crushed cookie crust. Then I use a commercial boxed pie filling, but if it calls for milk, I first measure out 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream and half a jigger (the kind used to make cocktails) of coffee-flavored liqueur. I put it in the measuring cup and fill the rest with the required amount of milk.
When I make a vanilla pie, I use a butterscotch liqueur instead of a coffee-flavored one, but otherwise it’s the same, including the chocolate pie crust.
With a little imagination, a plain dessert can be turned into a special treat.
— Veronica G., Durango, Colo.