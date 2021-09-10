Dear Annie: I’ve been in a relationship with “Wanda” for three years, living with her for eight months. She’s cheated on me many times. When I found out, we’d already been dating for two years, so I figured I’d stay. However, I suspect it’s still happening. On top of this, she hits me, spits on my face and calls me names. I guess it’s pretty clear that I need to walk away, but for some reason, I don’t. I think it’s because I’m 38 and have never had a serious relationship work out in the long term.
Call me crazy, but I just can’t seem to leave. What advice do you have for me?
— Beleaguered Boyfriend
Dear Beleaguered: You deserve better. You owe it to yourself to get out of that house and out of that relationship.
Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233) — which deals with all forms of domestic abuse — for emotional support and assistance making an exit plan. Give yourself the chance to live the life you’re meant to live.
