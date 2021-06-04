Dear Heloise: Recently I read that people look at their cellphones on average 90 times a day. I find that incredible but believable. In my own household, I started a rule, and we’ve all stuck to it. During meals, all cellphones are turned off, as well as the radio and TV.
When we are speaking to one another, we must look at that person. We carry on conversations over dinner. I’ve found this to be a better way of bringing the family together rather than allowing outside callers to interrupt “family time.” While technology is wonderful, we should not allow it to interfere with communicating with each other or disrupting what little time we have to bond as a family.
— Loretta T., Colorado Springs, Colo.