Dear Heloise: So many of my girlfriends tell me that their closets are messy and disorganized, which makes getting ready for work a chore in the mornings. For example, shoes are scattered all over the bedroom, or they can’t find their white blouse or their gray purse. Since I work for a company that sells custom designed closets to help people organize their closets, I have a few hints that might make getting organized a little easier.