Dear Readers: Does your carpet need refreshening? To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least 1 minute. Don’t use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.
Baking soda is an essential household staple with many uses around the house. And because it’s an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. FYI: To freshen up your dog’s bedding, sprinkle baking soda over it in between washings.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips for Heloise to: P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.