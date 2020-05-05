Dear Annie: You asked us to send you positive stories in the midst of the pandemic.
I work at a newspaper in Findlay, Ohio. Over the past four weeks, I have been writing “positive” stories about how people are responding.
I wrote about a man who owns a local coffee shop. He wanted to do something for children who would not be getting a meal at school, so he began providing Lunches of Love for anyone who might need it.
I wrote about a woman who celebrated her 100th birthday. Her family couldn’t have a party for her. Instead, they organized a drive-by birthday parade. She was delighted!
There was also a story about a 9-year-old girl who decided to take her at-home art class to the front window of her house, where she painted a “happy Easter” message for all of the neighbors to see, complete with a bunny, cross and Easter egg.
And then there was the story about the man who was furloughed from his job at a distribution center. He and his girlfriend, who are also musicians, decided to livestream concerts on Saturday nights, sending tips to area food banks.
There have been so many stories about the good things that I am having trouble keeping up with them all! I just wanted everyone to know that every cloud does have a silver lining.
— Reporter From Findlay
Dear Reporter From Findlay: Thank you for these wonderful stories of love and warmth. We may be quarantined, but the human spirit of giving and kindness cannot be detained. Great reporting!
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.